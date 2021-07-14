WSP: 6 brushfires along I-5 in Thurston County appear intentionally set
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. - Crews responded to at least six brush fires along Interstate-5 in Thurston County on Wednesday, all of which Washington State Patrol said were set intentionally.
The fires were lit alongside the northbound lanes of I-5 between Scatter Creek and Trosper Road.
WSP said the fires were contained fairly quickly.
"At this point, it appears the fires could have been started intentionally. Witness described a black/blue "box truck-style" SUV that is currently sought for in connection with these brush fires. No license plate information is currently available," Trooper Robert Reyer Tweeted.
