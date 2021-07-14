Expand / Collapse search

WSP: 6 brushfires along I-5 in Thurston County appear intentionally set

By Q13 News Staff
Published 
Traffic
Q13 FOX

Brush fires in Thurston County

At least six brush fires burned along I5 in Thurston County on Wednesday

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. - Crews responded to at least six brush fires along Interstate-5 in Thurston County on Wednesday, all of which Washington State Patrol said were set intentionally. 

The fires were lit alongside the northbound lanes of I-5 between Scatter Creek and Trosper Road. 

Thurston Co brush fire

Brush fires burned in Thurston County

WSP said the fires were contained fairly quickly.

"At this point, it appears the fires could have been started intentionally. Witness described a black/blue "box truck-style" SUV that is currently sought for in connection with these brush fires. No license plate information is currently available," Trooper Robert Reyer Tweeted. 

