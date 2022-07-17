WSP: 2 arrested for attempting to break into abandoned car on I-5

Two suspects were arrested for trying to break into an abandoned car on I-5 in Tacoma, according to state troopers.

Washington State Patrol says the two were attempting to break into the car, which was parked on northbound I-5 near S 72nd St. Before 8:30 a.m., a trooper passing by pulled over and arrested the two.

A large amount of suspected methamphetamine was found on one of the suspects.

It is not yet known what charges the suspects face or if the abandoned car was left at the scene.