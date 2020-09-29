WSJ: Boeing to move Dreamliner assembly to South Carolina

According to the Wall Street Journal, Boeing is expecting to announce official plans to move all of the Dreamliner assembly to South Carolina.

Prior to the report, it wasn’t clear when the move would happen for the company. The move to South Carolina according to those who worked with the company and an aerospace insider said this move comes as no surprise.

Boeing was previously conducting a consolidation study to explore the feasibility of moving the 787 Dreamliner operations to Charleston, South Carolina.

According to the Wall Street Journal who cited sources with knowledge of the matter, Boeing is expected to set plans this week to move the Dreamliner production.

The Dreamliner has been built in Washington for more than a decade and generates millions of dollars in economic impact for the region and the state.

Thousands of Boeing employees have already been laid off due to decreased demand for airliners in the commercial sector and the possibility of moving the 787 production line to South Carolina could cost thousands more.

Boeing's Everett plant also builds 767's, any remaining 747's and the USAF KC-46 aircraft.

The company has not made an official comment, but a Boeing spokesperson told Q13 News on Tuesday, “We will prudently evaluate the most efficient way to build airplanes, including studying the feasibility of consolidating 787 production in one location. We are engaging with our stakeholders, including the unions, as we conduct this study. We will take into account a number of factors and keep an eye on future requirements as we think through the long-term health of our production system. Boeing remains committed to Washington state and South Carolina. We understand that our employees have questions and we will communicate details, including any potential workforce impact, as soon as possible."