WSDOT: Semi crash causes 6-mile backup on northbound I-5 in SeaTac

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
SeaTac
FOX 13 Seattle

SEATAC, Wash. - Commuters should expect delays Wednesday morning after a semi-truck crash on I-5 in SeaTac.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said the backups are in the northbound lanes of I-5,just north of State Route 516 before 6 a.m. 

As of 6:21 a.m., WSDOT said the backup is about 6 miles long. 

Transportation officials said the crash involved a semi that hit a guardrail.

The right lane is blocked but two lanes will need to be closed for repairs. 

Drivers are advised to take alternate routes. 

This is a developing story, and will be updated. 

