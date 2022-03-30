WSDOT: Semi crash causes 6-mile backup on northbound I-5 in SeaTac

Commuters should expect delays Wednesday morning after a semi-truck crash on I-5 in SeaTac.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said the backups are in the northbound lanes of I-5,just north of State Route 516 before 6 a.m.

As of 6:21 a.m., WSDOT said the backup is about 6 miles long.

Transportation officials said the crash involved a semi that hit a guardrail.

The right lane is blocked but two lanes will need to be closed for repairs.

Drivers are advised to take alternate routes.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

