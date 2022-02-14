WSDOT seeks input on Seattle-Bainbridge ferry terminal

article

The Seattle-Bainbridge Island ferry route is the busiest in Washington, with 3.2 million travelers per year pre-pandemic. The Bainbridge Island side operates with a 50-year-old passenger walkway supported on wooden stilts.

Now, Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) officials are looking to update the old structure with new, earthquake-resistant steel and concrete.

Before they do that, however, they are looking for input from the public.

Construction is scheduled to begin in summer 2022, with the new overhead walkway expected to open by the fall, and the old to be demolished after.

Travelers and residents are encouraged to visit the WSDOT website to view their short presentation on the project, which includes renderings of the new walkway. You can also fill out a comment form at the end.

WSDOT is looking to build a new walkway that meets federal seismic standards, improve the environment, and be more accessible for people with disabilities.

The online presentation will run through March 3.

