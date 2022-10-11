WSDOT: Revive I-5 work scaled back ahead of big sports weekend in Seattle

Washington State Department of Transportation is scaling back Revive I-5 work ahead of a major weekend for sports in Seattle.

According to the agency, the only work occurring this weekend is the closure of the Columbia Way off-ramp in South Seattle.

Everything else is open on I-5, including the mainline, collector/distributor lanes, I-90 ramps and the ramp to the West Seattle Bridge, WSDOT says.

Despite the ease on road work, WSDOT still expects a lot of traffic around the Mariners and Seahawks games this weekend. They encourage people to take public transit if possible.

The Seahawks play the Cardinals at Lumen Field 1:05 p.m. Sunday, and the Mariners play the Astros at T-Mobile Park 1:07 p.m. Saturday and (possibly) 12:07 p.m. Sunday.