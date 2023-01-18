WSDOT plans major construction this weekend impacting I-5, SR 520 and I-90

The best option for people this weekend might be to stay home, as the Washington State Department of Transportation is closing several major highways this weekend.

According to WSDOT, both directions of the SR-520 Bridge will be closed for a third weekend in a row. The closure will start 11 p.m. Saturday and go until 5 a.m. Monday.

Additionally, the Mercer Street on-ramp in Seattle will be blocked from 9 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday. However, the ramp will be reopened for three hours on Saturday, due to the Seattle Kraken game.

Lastly, in Everett, northbound I-5 will be reduced to one lane starting Friday at 10 p.m. and will go until Monday morning.

You can find information on the SR-520 closures, including the Mercer on-ramp, on the WSDOT website. You can find information on the I-5 closure here.