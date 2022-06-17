WSDOT: Plan ahead for a weekend packed with sports, local events, construction

article

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is forecasting a busy travel weekend, packed with an extensive sports lineup, local events and construction projects in the Seattle and Bellevue area.

On Friday, WSDOT shared a map on their Twitter page revealing every local event and construction project that will likely create slow moving traffic issues on area roadways. Scroll down for the full schedule.

LOCAL EVENTS LIKELY TO CAUSE SLOW-MOVING TRAFFIC

FRIDAY, JUNE 17

Seattle Mariners host the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park at 7:10 p.m.

SATURDAY, JUNE 18

Fremont Fair: Starting at N. 34th/35th St. and ending at Fremont Ave. from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Classic Weekend at Bell Harbor Marina at Pier 66 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Seattle Sounders host Los Angeles FC at Lumen Field at 12:00 p.m.

Seattle Mariners host a double header against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park at 1:10 p.m. and 7:10 p.m.

OL Reign host Angel City FC at Lumen Field at 7:00 p.m.

SUNDAY, JUNE 19

Fremont Fair : Starting at N. 34th/35th St. and ending at Fremont Ave. from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Classic Weekend at Bell Harbor Marina at Pier 66 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Seattle Mariners host the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park at 1:10 p.m.

CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS AND TRAVEL UPDATES

FRIDAY, JUNE 17 - MONDAY, JUNE 20

I-405 northbound and southbound between SE 8th St. and NE 4th St. in Bellevue will be fully closed from 10:00 p.m. on Friday to 5:00 a.m. on Monday.

Detours will be in place during the weekend closure.

MORE INFORMATION: I-405 in downtown Bellevue to close this weekend as crews start construction on new Main Street Bridge

To view WSDOT's real-time traffic map for the entire state, click here.