WATCH: Crews help 2,000 sheep move safely through Blewett Pass

Crews with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) helped a large herd of sheep make their way through Blewett Pass Tuesday morning.

At around 7:30 a.m., WSDOT officials posted a time-lapse video on Twitter showing at least 2,000 sheep running through the pass off of the side of the road.

According to WSDOT, their crews act as crossing guards for these sheep twice a year, so they can safely move through the Wenatchee Mountains to new grazing land.

WSDOT officials confirmed that the herd belongs to the Martinez family in Central Washington.