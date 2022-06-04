WSDOT: Construction projects and local events to create slow moving traffic this weekend

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is warning people in the Puget Sound to prepare for an especially busy travel weekend, due to construction and several major local events.

On Friday, WSDOT sent out a tweet calling for residents of Seattle and Tukwila to be aware that this weekend will be on of the first busy construction and maintenance periods of the year. In addition, WSDOT included a map revealing every local event and construction project that will likely create slow moving traffic issues on area roadways.

"#Seattle and #Tukwila: this weekend will be one of the first busy construction & maintenance periods of the year. Combine that with several local events and we felt we needed to bring back the Paint Map™" - @WSDOT Traffic (Twitter) (Washington State Department of Transportation)

LOCAL EVENTS LIKELY TO CAUSE SLOW-MOVING TRAFFIC

The Seattle Storm are playing at Climate Pledge Arena at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 3.

Country music superstar Luke Combs is performing at Lumen Field at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 4.

The Seattle Storm are playing at Climate Pledge Arena at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 5.

CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS AND TRAVEL UPDATES

The State Route 99 tunnel will be fully closed in both directions for maintenance from 10:00 p.m. on Friday, through 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 4.

The Entire Length of express lanes on I-5 will be fully closed from 7:30 p.m. on Friday, through 4:30 a.m. on Monday, June 6.

Southbound I-5 between I-90 and West Seattle Bridge will have up to three right lanes closed from 10:00 p.m. on Friday, through 5:00 a.m. on Monday, June 6.

All lanes of southbound State Route 599 between the State Route 99 interchange/Tukwila International Blvd./ S. 116th Way and S. 133rd St. will be fully closed from 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, through 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 5.

WSDOT is asking that drivers give themselves plenty of time to reach their destinations this weekend as traffic will likely be slow moving. In addition, drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes to avoid congestion and other traffic-related frustrations.

To view out live traffic map, click here.

RELATED: Revive I-5: Lane closures start in Seattle for up to 16 weekends to replace expansion joints