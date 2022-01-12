WSDOT concerned over group of stranded deer as Stevens Pass nears reopening

As crews prepare to open Stevens Pass on Wednesday, they are keeping an eye on a small group of deer trapped along the Wenatchee River.

Officials say some deer are sheltering under a log along the river; the snow is too deep and unstable for them to climb out and up the canyon walls. The only place they can walk to is a single plowed lane, according to WSDOT, giving their crews yet another obstacle in clearing the highway.

Crews have occasionally moved deer up and down the canyon via pickup truck, but that does not seem to be an option this time.

Once Stevens Pass opens, WSDOT urges drivers to keep an eye out for these deer, as they may be tired, hungry and stressed as they cross the road, and may not be able to move as quickly.

READ MORE: Communities along US 2, Stevens Pass digging out after winter storm

RELATED: Shorthanded Stevens Pass ski resort struggles to meet demand

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: