WSDOT concerned over group of stranded deer as Stevens Pass nears reopening

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Skykomish
FOX 13 Seattle

SKYKOMISH, Wash. - As crews prepare to open Stevens Pass on Wednesday, they are keeping an eye on a small group of deer trapped along the Wenatchee River.

Officials say some deer are sheltering under a log along the river; the snow is too deep and unstable for them to climb out and up the canyon walls. The only place they can walk to is a single plowed lane, according to WSDOT, giving their crews yet another obstacle in clearing the highway.

Crews have occasionally moved deer up and down the canyon via pickup truck, but that does not seem to be an option this time.

Once Stevens Pass opens, WSDOT urges drivers to keep an eye out for these deer, as they may be tired, hungry and stressed as they cross the road, and may not be able to move as quickly.

