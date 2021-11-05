WSDOT: Closure on portion of SR 164 in Auburn will last for 8-10 hours

article

The Washington State Department of Transportation says a closure on SR 164 in Auburn is expected to last 8-10 hours.

All lanes were blocked on SR 164 eastbound and westbound between 32nd Street SE to Academy Drive SE after a crash knocked down a power pole. Powerlines are strewn across the roadway.

Westbound traffic is being turned around at 368th Street. Seek alternative routes.

Washington State Patrol and emergency crews are helping at the scene.

This is a developing story.

This is a developing story.

