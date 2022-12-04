WSDOT: 15-car collision closes eastbound I-90 near Easton

article

Eastbound I-90 is closed near Easton following a 15-car collision.

WSDOT says people were injured in the crash, but it is not yet clear how many people were hurt or the nature of their injuries.

The crash happened near Easton at milepost 78. It is not known what caused the crash, but Snoqualmie Pass conditions were updated after the crash, requiring drivers to use traction tires or chain up vehicles over 10,000 lbs.

I-90 is closed while tow crews prepare to clear out the crashed cars.

There is no estimated time for the highway to reopen.