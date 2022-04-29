Wrong-way, hit-and-run crash near Puyallup leaves 1 injured

Troopers are looking for people who left the scene of a wrong-way, hit-and-run crash early Friday morning near Puyallup.

The crash happened on westbound SR 512 at Woodland Avenue East before 2 a.m.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Robert Reyer told FOX 13 News that a wrong-way driver in a black F-250 truck was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes. The driver struck two cars.

The causing driver and occupants in the truck left the scene on foot. Troopers said they were males with white shirts and were last seen going westbound near the tree line of the crash scene.

Troopers said one driver was injured.

Traffic was being diverted to 9th Street Southwest and traffic officials said the roadway reopened before 6:30 a.m.

The investigation remains ongoing.