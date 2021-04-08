Wrong-way driver dies after crashing head-on with semi-truck on Puyallup road

A driver going the wrong way on a busy Puyallup road has died after colliding head-on with a semi-truck Thursday.

Pierce County spokesperson Sgt. Moss says a female driver was going the wrong way on Canyon Rd. near 116th St. and 122nd St. when she crashed into a semi-truck traveling in the southbound lanes. Officials say she died at the crash site. Her identity is unknown. No other passengers were in the vehicle.

Officials say the semi-truck driver was coherent at the crash site and had no apparent injuries. The truck driver did break for the oncoming car.

Pierce County Sheriff officials say both NB and SB lanes were closed for a couple of hours, but have reopened around 4 p.m.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when more details are available.

According to Trooper Robert Reyer, between January 1 and March 31 of 2020, there were approximately 1451 collisions in Thurston and Pierce County responded by the Washington State Patrol.

From January 1 to March 31 of 2021, 1475 collisions were recorded cumulatively in both counties. Of the 2021 incidences, approximately 543 were speed-related, 114 distraction-affected and 104 of the crashes were caused by impaired drivers.

Reyer also says some major hotspots for collisions from 2020 to 2021 include I-5 between S 38th St. and Portland Ave, SR 512 at SR 7, and I-5 at SR 101.

