World Rare Disease Day 2022: Raising awareness about the unknown holiday

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
from MON 9:04 AM PST until TUE 7:00 AM PST, Grays Harbor County, Jefferson County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, Snohomish County, Thurston County
25
River Flood Warning
until WED 3:29 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 5:01 PM PST until WED 10:23 AM PST, Yakima County
River Flood Warning
from MON 9:05 PM PST until WED 9:54 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from MON 3:34 PM PST until TUE 2:04 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:03 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from MON 7:30 PM PST until WED 7:42 AM PST, Lewis County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Mason County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 2:07 AM PST until THU 5:38 AM PST, Grays Harbor County, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
from MON 6:15 PM PST until TUE 1:54 PM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
from MON 10:40 PM PST until TUE 9:11 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
from MON 9:09 PM PST until THU 6:49 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:12 PM PST, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
from MON 1:45 PM PST until WED 5:11 AM PST, Yakima County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 9:52 AM PST until WED 11:36 PM PST, Yakima County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 12:03 AM PST until WED 2:35 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from MON 8:16 PM PST until TUE 10:32 PM PST, Pierce County
Flood Advisory
from MON 1:05 PM PST until THU 7:00 AM PST, Kittitas County, Klickitat County, Yakima County
Avalanche Warning
until MON 6:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Wenatchee Area
Flood Watch
until WED 3:00 PM PST, Grays Harbor County, Lewis County, Pierce County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County
Wind Advisory
until MON 9:00 PM PST, Central Coast
Avalanche Warning
until MON 7:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Flood Watch
until TUE 6:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Special Weather Statement
until MON 8:45 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior
Coastal Flood Advisory
until MON 6:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast

World Rare Disease Day 2022: Raising awareness about the unknown holiday

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 11:24AM
Health
FOX TV Digital Team

What is Rare Disease Day?

Rare Disease Day was first celebrated in 2009 in the U.S. In the U.S., a rare disease is defined as a condition that affects fewer than 200,000 people.

February 28 marks World Rare Disease Day— a day most people don’t know about, according to National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD).

Rare Disease Day is recognized around the world to raise awareness about the challenges faced by millions of Americans and nearly 300 million people globally impacted by rare diseases, as well as all those still without a diagnosis. 

In the United States, a rare disease is defined as a condition that affects fewer than 200,000 people. There are several conditions classified as "rare diseases." 

RELATED: Boy, 11, dies of rare cancer after family celebrates Christmas early

According to the Rare Genomics Institute, Rare diseases are responsible for 35% of deaths in the first year of life. Also, 30% will not live to see their 5th birthday.

Teen dies from COVID-19 after beating rare cancer 3 times

Aspen Deke’s family thought the 17-year-old had escaped the worst after beating a rare cancer three times in her life, but tragically, the teenager died from COVID-19 complications on Saturday.

Rare Disease Day was first celebrated in 2009 in the U.S., and the theme for 2022 is health equity.

"Health equity means that everyone has a fighting chance to live their healthiest life because they have equal access to the medical expertise, treatment and support services necessary to do so," Peter Saltonstall, president and CEO, NORD, said in a news release

According to the Food and Drug Administration, more than 7,000 rare diseases affect more than 30 million people in the U.S. The agency said many rare conditions are life-threatening and most do not have treatments.

RELATED: Chandler kid battling rare cancer receiving well wishes from neighbors and others across the country

"Drug, biologic, and device development in rare diseases is challenging for many reasons, including the complex biology and the lack of understanding of the natural history of many rare diseases," the agency said on its website

Because rare diseases are largely unknown, doctors say even experimenting with proposed treatments can be challenging. 

"The inherently small population of patients with a rare disease can also make conducting clinical trials difficult," the agency said. 

The FDA said the U.S. has addressed the issue of rare diseases when Congress created the Orphan Drug Act in 1983. An orphan drug is a drug for a rare disease or condition. The act was designed to incentivize the development of drugs to treat rare diseases. Companies and other drug developers can request orphan drug designation and receive tax credits. 

RELATED: Minnesota teen battling rare form of leukemia launches fundraiser for cancer research

Meanwhile, NORD encourages people around the world to raise awareness about the holiday. 

"With each passing year, February 28 has continued to grow into an essential celebration to engage the rare community, elevate the stories of patients and families, and drive donations, the creation of new critical resources and innovative research in the rare disease space," the organization said. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 


 