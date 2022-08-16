Worker with Down syndrome's celebrates first paycheck in viral video, thief attempts to steal it

A North Carolina woman with special needs posted a video to TikTok to celebrate receiving her first paycheck from Howdy Homemade Ice Cream.

The video was viewed more than 4 million times before it was removed when a thief tried to steal her $1,500 check.

Dale Beck, a 28-year-old with Down Syndrome, held her first check up to the camera during the video.

"We just wanted to bring awareness to Down syndrome. Really getting it out there, like, did you know they're human and have love to give?" said Kim Beck, Dale's mother.

The thief stole the information off of the paper and cloned it into a fake check.

Fortunately for Beck, the franchise owner, Pete Brewer, has a PhD in accounting and keeps an eye on his books.

"I caught it within 24 hours," Brewer said. "My bank was able to bounce the check. So the check is not being honored."

Beck says she wants to use the money from her work to buy Christmas and birthday presents for her family.

Howdy Homemade Ice Cream started in Dallas in 2015.

"We wanted to create a business that would employ people with special needs," said founder Tom Landis.

Landis says he is proud of his franchise owner stepping up to protect his vulnerable employee.