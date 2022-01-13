Work stoppage pauses Republic Services garbage pickup

Some residents in Western Washington may have to wait until next week to get their trash picked up after workers with a recycling and waste service company went on strike Wednesday.

Republic Services said there is a temporary work stoppage led by union members out of state.

The union said over 250 workers at the corporation’s San Diego facilities went on strike in December.

RELATED: Seattle resumes garbage, recycling, compost collection

"These employees have worked throughout the pandemic to keep San Diego clean and safe, and all they are asking is for Republic Services to bargain fairly with them for their new contract," said Jaime Vasquez, Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 542 in San Diego.

Local union workers walked the picket lines at Republic Services facilities in Seattle, Bellevue, Lynnwood and Kent on Wednesday.

The winter weather also delayed pickups for several residents in the Puget Sound.

The company said it will collect double the waste at no charge on the net service collection day.

"We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding," the company said on its website.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram