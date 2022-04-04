Work continues on Highway 112, collapsed during November flooding

article

Highway 112 collapsed roughly four feet following heavy flooding in Clallam County last November. After months of work, construction crews are nearing the spring 2022 end date for the project.

When flooding receded in Western Washington, many of the state’s coastal cities found their roads and drainage systems had been damaged. In Clallam County, the only direct road connecting Port Angeles to places like Clallam Bay was shut down, after the road buckled out and dropped four feet near Jim Creek.

For the last five months, crews have been stabilizing the slope, repairing the road, putting up new guardrails and drains, and fixing damaged pipes.

In the interim, drivers heading east-west have had to detour to Highway 101.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the road is scheduled to reopen later in the spring.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Baby among 10 people rescued by Coast Guard helicopter from Washington floods

