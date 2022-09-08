Woodland Park Zoo offering its Zoo Doo compost

Gardeners can now start ordering the Woodland Park Zoo's most exotic compost.

The Zoo Doo program offers compost that is a blend of select animal manure, mixed with bedding materials such as straw and wood chips from around the grounds of the zoo.

According to the zoo's website, the "doo" comes from its herbivores, which are plant-eating animals. These include rhinos, giraffe, hippos mountain goats and zebras.

During the process, crews take the materials to the Zoo Doo yard for composting, and the active composting phase lasts 30 days and the piles maintain temperatures between 135°F and 160°F, which allows for optimal decomposition of organic materials as well as destroying weed seeds and potential pathogens.

People who are interested in purchasing Zoo Doo can order now and schedule for pickup either next weekend or in October.

Here are the details on how you can order the zoo's compost.