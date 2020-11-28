Woodland Park Zoo brightens holiday season with new lantern festival

The Wildlanterns Festival at the Woodland Park Zoo is providing families a bright spots among a very different holiday season.

From now until January 17th, the zoo is offering a brand new event.

At night, animal-shaped lanterns line the paths of the zoo, providing folks a unique way to celebrate the holidays.

“I’m glad this is here. It makes things bright in a sad time,” said Mary Kay Heric.

Heric, her children, and her two young grandchildren walked through the zoo Saturday night.

She says a lot of her holiday traditions have been canceled this year. So, she’s happy there are some events, still happening, which she can enjoy with her family.

“It makes my heart feel good. I’m at peace. This is what it’s all about. Seeing my grandkids’ faces,” she said.

To keep folks safe during the festival, Woodland Park Zoo is limiting the number of guests inside at any given time.

Visitors can buy tickets online for specific times to arrive at the zoo.

Tickets cost $28.95 for people over 13-years-old, and $23.95 for anyone 3-12-years-old. Children two-years-old and younger are free.

