Woodinville Fire: One dead, one hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after domestic violence call

One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a domestic violence call in King County.

According to Woodinville Fire, crews responded Tuesday morning to the 13600 block of 179th Avenue NE.

One person was dead at the scene and another was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with life-threatening injuries.

Domestic violence homicide in Woodinville (Photo credit: Woodinville Fire)

The King County Sheriff's Office says it happened in the English Hill community east of Redmond.

Police have not released any additional information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.