Woman's car stolen while she helped victims in crash in Seattle

Imagine seeing an accident on the side of the road, getting out of your car to help, and then becoming the victim of a crime. That is exactly what happened to Christina Langley.

Langley lives in Federal Way, but commutes to Seattle for work.

She says she is a veterinary assistant and is planning to apply to vet school this year, in the hopes of becoming a veterinarian by 2025.

She loves to help, and that is why on September 8, she took action when she saw a car crash along her commute.

"My first thought was, like, ‘Okay, get on the call with 911, get out and check to make sure, you know, people are still breathing,’" said Langley.

It happened on Beacon Avenue South in Seattle right near Jefferson Park.

Langley said a woman involved in the crash ran past her, screaming. So, she made her way over to another victim, pinned in his car, to help. Then, she noticed the first person, who ran by her, was stealing her car.

"And so as I turned back around and looked down, she was driving through the intersection," she said.

This is the second incident like this in King County in less than a month.

The first happened in Tukwila when a man trying to help crash victims had a gun pulled on him by one of the people involved in the crash, then the gunman stole his car.

Seattle Police say if you see a car accident and want to help, make sure to turn your car off and set your emergency break.

Washington State Patrol says if it happens on a busy road like a freeway, it might be best to call 911. That way, you don’t have to pay for your good deed, like Langley is, unfortunately, dealing with now.

"My car was totaled earlier this year, in April. And that’s my new car, and I cannot financially afford to do any of this again. And it kind of hurts that I was trying to do something good and now it's taken from me," she said.

Later that day, Langley says someone tried to use her locked debt car.

If you know who stole Langley’s car, please submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound through the P3 Tips App on your phone or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). If your tip leads to an arrest, you will be paid a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Langley has a GoFundMe to raise money for her car. She says if she gets her car back, she will donate the funds.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram