Woman's body pulled from Kent apartment after fire

A woman's body was pulled from a Kent apartment complex following a fire on Friday.

According to a spokesperson for Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority, crews received a call for a fire at the Kently Pointe apartments on 48th Place S. around 3:40 p.m. on Friday.

The apartment in question had all the windows closed and doors closed, so the fire put itself out due to lack of oxygen, the spokesperson told FOX 13.

Firefighters pulled a body of a woman from the apartment that was on fire. No one else was in the unit, the spokesperson told FOX 13.

The fire also did not spread to neighboring units.

It's unclear if the woman died from smoke inhalation or from injuries from the fire, or if she was dead before the fire broke out. The King County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the woman's age, identity and cause of death.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.