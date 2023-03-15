Woman found dead in South Lake Union encampment

article

Seattle police detectives are investigating after a woman's body was found in an encampment Tuesday night.

Officers responded to a report of a body near Boren Avenue North and Mercer Street in the South Lake Union neighborhood.

When police arrived, they found a woman, believed to be in her 50s and 60s, dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and will be the leading the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's Violent Crime Tip Line at 206-233-5000.