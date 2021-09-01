Woman's body found by jogger in North Seattle alley

Seattle Police are investigating a death after a woman's body was found in a North Seattle alley.

According to police, a jogger flagged down officers around 5:00 a.m. Wednesday to say there was a woman down in the alley near N. 73rd St. and Greenwood Ave N.

Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators were called to the scene to collect evidence. They said the King County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

