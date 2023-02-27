Woman's body found after fire at abandoned building in U-District

Detectives are investigating the cause of a deadly fire in Seattle's University District on Sunday night.

Police responded to a report of a woman's body was found in an abandoned building after a fire before 9 p.m. near Northeast 42nd Street and 8th Avenue Northeast.

Investigators said it's known how the woman ended up in the building is unknown at this time.

Arson Bomb Squad detectives are not investigating this death as a homicide at this time but will be taking over the case.

Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.



