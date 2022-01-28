Woman suspected in string of Tacoma arsons arrested

A 42-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a string of arsons in Tacoma.

According to Tacoma Police, the arsons allegedly connected to the woman occurred between the evening hours of Jan. 25 and the early morning hours of Jan. 26.

Since Tuesday evening, there have been more than a dozen suspicious fires in Tacoma and Ruston, and police said they are investigating them as arsons.

Investigators said the fires happened within hours of each other.

Tacoma Police Department Officer Wendy Haddow told FOX 13 News the timeline of the string of fires:

Tuesday, Jan. 25

7:48 p.m.: 600 block of South Trafton Street.

8:10 p.m.: 2000 block of South 8th Street.

8:27 p.m.: 600 block of State Street.

At about 11:30 p.m.: A three-story apartment fire in the 5100 block of North Pearl Street.

Wednesday, Jan. 26

After midnight: 5300 block of North Bennett Street in Ruston.

1:24 a.m.: 4700 block of North Orchard Street.

2 a.m.: A house fire in the 4600 block of North Gove Street.

3 a.m.: A detached garage fire in an alley in the 3700 block of North Cheyenne Street.

3:56 a.m.: 3700 block of North Cheyenne Street.

Before 7:30 p.m.: 700 bock of South 56th Street.

Before 9 p.m.: 500 block of South 78th Street

Thursday, Jan. 27

Before 12:30 a.m.: 1000 block of South Mildred Street.

Police said within the same time period Tuesday to Wednesday, there were fires in the 4000 block of 6th Avenue, the 1500 block of South Union Avenue and the 3200 block of South D Street.

Tacoma Police did not specify how many arsons the woman was allegedly responsible for.

No one was injured in the fires.

