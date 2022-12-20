Expand / Collapse search

Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after Lynnwood house fire

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Lynnwood
FOX 13 Seattle
article

Photo from South County Fire

LYNNWOOD, Wash. - A woman was sent to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries after a fire broke out at a Lynnwood home. 

Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls around 8:45 p.m. for reports of smoke and flames coming from a home in the 5800 block of 186th Pl SW.

A neighbor was able to rescue the resident inside the burning home before firefighters arrived.

South County Fire said crews were able to get the flames under control within 10 minutes. 

No one else was injured. 

It's unclear what caused the fire. 