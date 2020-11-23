Woman stabbed to death in Seattle, officials say

article

Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was stabbed to death Monday morning in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood.

Emergency responders were called just before 11:00 a.m. to the area of 1st and Blanchard.

According to a Seattle Fire official, crews arrived at the scene and found a woman who had died.

Seattle Police also confirmed the deadly stabbing, saying that the suspect was not in custody but is known to officers.

No further details have been released. The investigation is ongoing. Authorities remained at the scene Monday afternoon.

