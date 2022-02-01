Woman shot while sleeping in Parkland apartment

Deputies are investigating after a 63-year-old woman was shot while she was sleeping in a Parkland apartment on Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened at the Woodmark South Apartments in the 2400 block of 96th Street South at about 4 a.m.

The woman has non-life-threatening but serious injuries.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said they didn’t have any suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

