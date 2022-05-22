Woman shot, killed Saturday night in Lakewood

A woman was shot and killed Saturday night in Lakewood.

Officers were called just before 9:00 p.m. to the Western Inn off of South Tacoma Way.

According to Lakewood Police, first responders tried to save the woman, and she was rushed to a nearby hospital, but she did not survive.

Few details were immediately known, but police said they are investigating her death as a homicide.

It's unclear what led to the shooting. No suspect descriptions have been given.