Woman shot, killed in Federal Way

Federal Way police are investigating a homicide after a woman was shot and killed Monday night.

Before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired near the 4600 block of Southwest 320th Street.

As officers searched the area, a 19-year-old woman with gunshot wounds was taken to St. Francis Hospital in a private car.

Police said hospital staff provided aid but the woman died from her injuries at the hospital.

Investigators believe the shooting happened in the 32100 block of 46th Place Southwest but have not determined what led up to the shooting.

Suspect information has not been released.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Federal Way Police Department at 253-835-2121.