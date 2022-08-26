Woman shot, killed at Wallingford motel

Detectives are investigating after a woman was shot and killed early Friday morning at a motel in Seattle's Wallingford neighborhood.

At about 12:45 a.m., officers responded to a motel in the 4400 block of Aurora Avenue North after reports of a woman who was shot.

When police arrived, they found a 33-year-old woman with a gunshot wound and after attempting life-saving efforts, the woman was declared dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are continuing the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Seattle Police Department's violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.