Woman shot in the stomach during robbery in Seattle's Green Lake neighborhood

Seattle police are investigating yet another robbery and shooting that occurred on Tuesday, this one leaving a woman with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

According to police, a 58-year-old woman was shot in the 2300 block of North 65th Street in the Greek Lake neighborhood around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Witnesses told police that the woman was on the street when a suspect robbed her and shot her.

She was taken to Harborview Medical Center and is in stable condition.

Detectives are still investigating the incident.

Early Tuesday morning, a man shot a suspect who was trying to rob him in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

The 24-year-old suspect later died from his injuries.

Officers interviewed a 39-year-old man at the scene who said he shot the man because the man was trying to rob him.

The two shootings come on the same day that Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz addressed the media regarding a violent weekend in Seattle and an uptick in gun violence.

