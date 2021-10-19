Woman shot in the leg in North Seattle, police investigating

article

Police are investigating a shooting in North Seattle that left a woman with an injured leg.

Officers were called to a shooting near Aurora and 97th Avenue at 8 p.m. They found a 21-year-old woman who had been shot in the leg, but she only gave a limited description of the suspect and no information on what led up to the attack.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police are still investigating the incident. This is a developing story.

