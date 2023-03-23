Expand / Collapse search

Woman shot in the head in Seattle's First Hill neighborhood, suspect arrested

By FOX 13 News Staff
Seattle
One woman is in the hospital after she was shot in the head in Seattle's First Hill neighborhood.

SEATTLE - A woman was arrested after shooting another woman in the head in Seattle's First Hill neighborhood on Wednesday. 

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded to a shooting near the corner of 8th Ave. and Madison St. at around 7:15 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a 41-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the head. Officers provided first-aid until medics arrived to take her to the hospital. 

Authorities say her injuries were non-life-threatening.

Shortly after, officers found the suspect, a 36-year-old woman, and arrested her.

Seattle Police Department

The SPD says they served a search warrant at the suspect's apartment and recovered two handguns. Authorities later learned that the suspect was legally prohibited from possessing a firearm.

The suspect was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of assault and unlawful possession of a firearm. 

The victim's current condition is unknown.

