Woman shares heartbreaking story of escaping Tukwila apartment fire

The fire that ripped through a Tukwila apartment complex Tuesday destroyed the lives of dozens of families.

Firefighters say they arrived at the Maple Crest Apartments along 65th Avenue South around 5 a.m.

Angela Mills says for three years she called the complex home.

"I don’t care how much insurance we have, there's certain things that can’t be replaced," she said.

Mills says she saw the fire starting to grow outside of her apartment, and she and her fiancé rushed to escape.

"When we opened the front door, it was completely black outside, you couldn't see anything. All you could hear was people screaming," said Mills.

Mills and her fiancé got out safely, however, they were forced to leave so much behind.

"We lost one of our dogs. We got him out of the apartment; I shut my door, but when my guy ran back up for me he thinks Gizmo (the dog) ran back up and he's laying in our hallway waiting for us to come back up there," she said.

RELATED: 2 adults, 1 child killed in Tukwila apartment fire

Mills has already faced tragedy recently. She says her 18-year-old son died within the last few years, and his remains were inside the apartment.

"There’s no money that could replace that, man. I had a necklace that had his ashes in it," she said.

Mills knows this tragedy could be much worse. She says she was friends with the family who died in the fire.

"All of them didn’t make it out; none of them made it out. I was told by the police department and the fire department that they perished in the fire," she said.

Mills does have a place to go, however, she says she is not leaving the apartment complex.

"I will sleep on the street, in my car, until we find our dog. I really will. I know he’s out here hiding somewhere," she said.

Firefighters battled the blaze throughout the night. A spokesperson with the Tukwila Fire Department says the investigation into what caused this deadly fire cannot start until the flames are completely out.

WATCH LIVE: Q13 News

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram