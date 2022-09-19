Woman injured in South Seattle shooting

A woman was injured early Monday morning after a shooting in Seattle's Rainier Valley.

At about 1:45 a.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired near Seward Park Ave South and South Othello Street.

When police arrived in the area, they found the victim's car at a nearby Shell gas station at 7200 Rainier Avenue South.

According to investigators, a man and woman were in the car, and the woman was shot and taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

The man who was in the car has been cooperating with police.

Detectives have been searching the area to talk with neighbors and for any surveillance video.

Police have not released suspect information.

It's unknown what led up to the shooting and the investigation remains ongoing.