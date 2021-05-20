Woman seriously hurt in rollover crash on I-5 North that snarled morning commute

article

A woman was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after a crash on I-5 North that snarled the morning commute.

The highway reopened around 9:50 a.m.

According to Trooper Rick Johnson with Washington State Patrol, it happened Thursday morning on I-5 North near SR-516 in Kent.

The woman's car was stopped on the shoulder when a box truck possibly fell asleep and struck the vehicle she was sitting in.

Johnson said to expect lengthy delays in the area.

