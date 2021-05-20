Expand / Collapse search

Woman seriously hurt in rollover crash on I-5 North that snarled morning commute

By Q13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 23 mins ago
Kent
Q13 FOX
article

Photo of damaged vehicle from serious crash on I-5 North (courtesy WSP)

KENT, Wash. - A woman was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after a crash on I-5 North that snarled the morning commute. 

The highway reopened around 9:50 a.m.

According to Trooper Rick Johnson with Washington State Patrol, it happened Thursday morning on I-5 North near SR-516 in Kent. 

The woman's car was stopped on the shoulder when a box truck possibly fell asleep and struck the vehicle she was sitting in. 

Johnson said to expect lengthy delays in the area. 

