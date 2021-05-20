Woman seen on camera in Seattle purse-snatching incident says she fears for her safety

A victim in a string of thefts targeting Asian women is speaking out for the first time.

The victim now fears for her safety and is only identifying herself as Ann.

Ann is a local restaurant owner and said shopping at local Asian markets was part of her daily routine.

At the moment, she doesn’t have any plans to go back to Lam’s Seafood Market in Seattle where her bag was stolen on April 28,and was the target of an attempted theft just two weeks prior.

"Well, I’ll never go back there. I’m scared, you know. It happened to me twice. I’m not going to go back for maybe a long time," said Ann. "They look like professionals. They’re quick they’re fast."

A manager at Lam's Seafood Market said the neighborhood is generally safe, and since the theft incidents over the last several weeks, the business is keeping a lookout for suspicious activity and walking customers to their vehicles at their request.

Ann said her bag contained $800 in cash, her iPhone, debit card, medication, driver’s license and some pictures of her grandchildren. She said her bag alone was worth several hundred dollars.

"We need to put them away, you know, because it’s not safe. It’s scary," said Ann. "They might have weapons. They might have guns. Who knows."

Seattle Police made an arrest on Tuesday and said the suspect is a 26-year-old convicted felon who was found with a loaded gun.

The suspect is accused of going on a 31-day theft spree, and according to court documents, targeted victims who are primarily older Asian females in the parking lot of Asian markets.

Investigators verified 14 cases of theft and robbery between April 8 and May 11, including Ann’s case.

The suspect is due back in court on Friday afternoon. His bail is set at $250,000.

