Woman rescued after missing for days hiking near Forks

A woman is safe tonight after being reported missing for nearly two days while hiking in the Olympic National Park.

Stephanie Lincoln, was found just over a mile away from her vehicle, near a ravine off of the Rugged Ridge Trailhead, northeast of Forks where Clallam County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said she was rescued.

Around 5 p.m. Monday, National Parks Service deployed a rescue helicopter where she was found and air-lifted her from the forest.

Clallam County Sheriff's office said Lincoln missed the trailhead and inadvertently took a different path. After hiking about a mile in she realized it was the wrong trail and tried to double-back to find her vehicle. She also attempted to use an emergency signal and her cell phone, but they were unsuccessful in alerting for help.

She later heard a stream of water and followed to a nearby Sitkum River, which lead her to an open meadow. Lincoln then was able to flag down a helicopter, officials said. She was then taken to Fairchild International Airport and examined by medics and medically cleared. She has since been reunited with her family as of Monday evening.

Lincoln was first reported missing on August 8th after she set out for a day's hike in an attempt to reach Indian Pass, roughly 5 miles from the trailhead. Clallam County Search and Rescue worked for several days searching the area for her, with the help of Olympic National Park staff, Kitsap County Search dogs, Olympic Mountain Rescue, and the Washington Conservation Corps trail crew.