Woman recovering after car smashes through Puyallup boba shop

A woman is recovering in the hospital after a car crashed through the front of a boba shop on Monday.

According to Central Pierce Fire and Rescue, crews from Station 72 and the Puyallup Police Department responded to a crash into Melody Boba House in Puyallup on S Meridian St., across the street from Chick-Fil-A.

Authorities say upon arrival, crews assessed everyone in the building; one person was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

According to The News Tribune, fire crews said the driver was in the parking lot when their foot accidentally shifted from the brake to the gas pedal. Crews also told the Tribune that a customer was pinned to the counter by the car, and bystanders pulled them out of the wreckage.

According to the owners of the shop, despite the expensive repairs that need to be made, their main concern is that their employees will be jobless until they can get everything back up and running.

The owners do not know how long the boba house will be closed, so they are asking the public's help. They have set up a GoFundMe, asking for donations to help pay their employees and pay for the damages until they can reopen.

If you would like to make a donation, click here.