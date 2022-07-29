Woman recovering after being shot in Everett, police investigating

Police are investigating after a woman in her 60s was shot in Everett Friday morning.

According to the Everett Fire Department (EFD), just after 9:00 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting near the corner of 16th St. and Baker Ave., close to Ron's Food Market.

Everett Police said the homeowner, a 60-year-old man, called 911 and reported that he had shot someone.

When authorities arrived, a woman was found with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital where she is listed in critical condition.

It's unclear what led to the shooting. Police said the homeowner was taken into custody but no arrests have been made.

The Everett Police Department is investigating and will provide updates as they become available.

This is a developing story.