Woman recovering after an early morning bear attack near Leavenworth

A woman is recovering in the hospital after being attacked by a bear in the Leavenworth area Saturday morning.

According to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), the bear attack happened at around 7:00 a.m. Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area of Enchantment Park Way off of Commercial Street.

There is little information about the woman's condition, other than she was admitted to the hospital with significant injuries.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has been called to assist with surveying the bear attack.

The CCSO says additional information will be released once it is available.

This is a developing story.