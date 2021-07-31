Expand / Collapse search

Body of woman rafting with grandson recovered on Carney Lake

Published 
News
Q13 FOX

Woman's body recovered in Gig Harbor lake

Rescue crews say she was rafting with her grandson.

TACOMA, Wash. - The Pierce County Sheriff's Office has recovered the body of a woman who was reported missing on Carney Lake near the Key Peninsula.

Deputies say the 52-year-old woman was rafting with her grandson around 4:30 p.m. on Friday. 

Her body was discovered by a boater on Saturday. 

Investigators say she was pulling her grandson on a rafter when she went underwater. She was not wearing a life jacket. 

The child was uninjured and remained on the raft. 

No other information has been released. 

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: Q13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram