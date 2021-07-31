Body of woman rafting with grandson recovered on Carney Lake
TACOMA, Wash. - The Pierce County Sheriff's Office has recovered the body of a woman who was reported missing on Carney Lake near the Key Peninsula.
Deputies say the 52-year-old woman was rafting with her grandson around 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
Her body was discovered by a boater on Saturday.
Investigators say she was pulling her grandson on a rafter when she went underwater. She was not wearing a life jacket.
The child was uninjured and remained on the raft.
No other information has been released.
Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: Q13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram