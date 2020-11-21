Woman missing after her car plunged into river in Skagit County

A woman is missing after her car was reported plunging into the Skagit River late Friday night.

Skagit County officials received a 911 call from a woman reporting her car went into the water near the Edgewater Park boat launch around 10 p.m. When police arrived, they saw vehicle taillights in the water.

Mount Vernon fire departments and Skagit County officials searched for the woman for several hours Friday night and continued their search early Saturday morning. Officials used multiple boats and drones during the search.

The search was called off around 1 a.m. due to safety concerns but later resumed. Officials are using also sonar equipment this morning in the search.

It is unknown the identity of the woman.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.