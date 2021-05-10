Expand / Collapse search

Woman killed, man booked for vehicular homicide after crash near Tiger Mountain

By Q13 News Staff
Published 
King County
Q13 FOX

Deadly crash on SR-18

The area around Tiger Mountain was shut down for hours while police investigated.

KING COUNTY - A woman was killed in a two-car crash near Tiger Mountain Sunday night. 

Details are scarce, but police said it happened about 11:40 p.m. on SR-18 at Issaquah Hobert Road. 

A woman was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. 

It's unclear what caused the crash, but someone was booked into the King County Jail overnight on a vehicular homicide charge. 

This is a developing story. 

