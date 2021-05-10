Woman killed, man booked for vehicular homicide after crash near Tiger Mountain
KING COUNTY - A woman was killed in a two-car crash near Tiger Mountain Sunday night.
Details are scarce, but police said it happened about 11:40 p.m. on SR-18 at Issaquah Hobert Road.
A woman was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.
It's unclear what caused the crash, but someone was booked into the King County Jail overnight on a vehicular homicide charge.
This is a developing story.
Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: Q13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram