Woman killed, man booked for vehicular homicide after crash near Tiger Mountain

A woman was killed in a two-car crash near Tiger Mountain Sunday night.

Details are scarce, but police said it happened about 11:40 p.m. on SR-18 at Issaquah Hobert Road.

A woman was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

It's unclear what caused the crash, but someone was booked into the King County Jail overnight on a vehicular homicide charge.

This is a developing story.

