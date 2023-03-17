Woman killed in SODO hit-and-run

Seattle police are looking for a driver who left the scene of a deadly hit-and-run in SODO on Thursday night.

At about 10:40 p.m., officers on patrol responded after hearing a crash near the intersection of 4th Avenue South and South Lander Street.

When they arrived at the scene, they found an unresponsive woman on the roadway.

Officers attempted lifesaving measures until medics arrived, but the 40-year-old woman died at the scene.

After checking the area, police could not find the suspected hit-and-run driver and car.

(Seattle Police Department)

Investigators said they are looking for a white 2015-2023 Dodge Charger with significant front-end damage and was last seen driving away at a high rate of speed.

Anyone who may have information or witnessed the crash is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's Traffic Collisions Investigations Squad at 206-684-8923.