Woman killed in wrong-way, fiery crash near SeaTac

Troopers are investigating after a 19-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash near Sea-Tac late Thursday night.

At about 11:30 p.m., crews responded to a report of a serious crash in the northbound lanes of I-5 at the South 188th on-ramp. It closed all lanes.

According to the Washington State Patrol, a driver was going the wrong way in the northbound lanes, and crashed into another car head-on and burst into flames.

The driver, who was identified as a 19-year-old Seattle woman, in the car that was engulfed in flames died.

Troopers said the causing driver, a 46-year-old Puyallup man, was injured and taken to Harborview Medical Center.

The roadway was blocked for several hours.